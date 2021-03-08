Previous
Teenager by cookingkaren
Teenager

My youngest daughter, Lottie turned thirteen today! It was unfortunate that, after months of lockdown, that she had to return to school on her birthday! However, it was great for her to see her friends and she had a great day.
8th March 2021 8th Mar 21

Karen Miller

@cookingkaren
