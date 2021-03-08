Sign up
Photo 750
Teenager
My youngest daughter, Lottie turned thirteen today! It was unfortunate that, after months of lockdown, that she had to return to school on her birthday! However, it was great for her to see her friends and she had a great day.
8th March 2021
8th Mar 21
Karen Miller
ace
@cookingkaren
I started this project on New Years Day 2016 after my sister suggested it. I hope to see it as a fun & creative project...
Tags
balloon
,
13
,
birthday
,
number
