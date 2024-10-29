Previous
7.30 am by cookingkaren
The sun coming up behind the pier during an early morning walk today.
Karen Miller

@cookingkaren
I started this project on New Years Day 2016 after my sister suggested it. I hope to see it as a fun & creative project...
262% complete

