Photo 959
7.30 am
The sun coming up behind the pier during an early morning walk today.
29th October 2024
29th Oct 24
Karen Miller
ace
@cookingkaren
I started this project on New Years Day 2016 after my sister suggested it. I hope to see it as a fun & creative project...
1667
photos
38
followers
51
following
262% complete
Tags
morning
,
beach
,
lines
,
sunrise
,
pier
,
devon
