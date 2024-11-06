Previous
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds by cookingkaren
Photo 960

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

My sixth time seeing one of my all time favourite bands. The tickets were a birthday present from my partner Pete, back in July. We had a great night in Cardiff. One of the best live acts you could ever get to see.
6th November 2024 6th Nov 24

Karen Miller

ace
@cookingkaren
I started this project on New Years Day 2016 after my sister suggested it. I hope to see it as a fun & creative project...
263% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise