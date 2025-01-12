Previous
Thatched Tavern by cookingkaren
Thatched Tavern

Lovely old pub on the outskirts of Torquay.
12th January 2025 12th Jan 25

Karen Miller

@cookingkaren
I started this project on New Years Day 2016 after my sister suggested it. I hope to see it as a fun & creative project...
264% complete

Photo Details

