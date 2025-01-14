Previous
Wow Moment! by cookingkaren
Photo 966

Wow Moment!

I couldn’t believe the colours in the sky this morning. When I saw the first hints of an a good sunrise from my bedroom window, I knew I had to be quick & get to the beach! Combined with some crazy clouds, it really was a wow moment!
14th January 2025 14th Jan 25

Karen Miller

ace
@cookingkaren
I started this project on New Years Day 2016 after my sister suggested it. I hope to see it as a fun & creative project...
264% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact