Previous
Photo 967
The Imperial
This has to be one of the most impressive Wetherspoons in the UK. It’s near Exeter St. David’s train station and is well worth a stop off if you’re in the area. It was built in 1810 as a private home but later became a hotel. What a building!
17th January 2025
17th Jan 25
0
1
Karen Miller
ace
@cookingkaren
I started this project on New Years Day 2016 after my sister suggested it. I hope to see it as a fun & creative project...
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
17th January 2025 10:10am
Tags
window
,
wetherspoons
,
architecture
,
exeter
