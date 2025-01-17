Previous
The Imperial by cookingkaren
Photo 967

The Imperial

This has to be one of the most impressive Wetherspoons in the UK. It’s near Exeter St. David’s train station and is well worth a stop off if you’re in the area. It was built in 1810 as a private home but later became a hotel. What a building!
17th January 2025 17th Jan 25

Karen Miller

