New Corasol Footwear Store @Chermside QLD

It's been a massive week for Corasol! In just 5 days, we opened 4 new stores across Australia. A huge shoutout to the teams at Chermside and Garden City in QLD, and West Lakes and Tea Tree Plaza in SA—you guys crushed it, and we couldn’t be more grateful for your hard work getting these stores ready for customers. (heart)
And for all you footwear lovers, get excited—our next stop is Penrith, NSW, where we’re opening our very first store in the state! Whether you're looking for women's flats, sandals, heels, boots, or even men's and kids' footwear, we’ve got something for everyone. Stay tuned, Penrith—we’re coming for you!