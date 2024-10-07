Newest Corasol Stores by corasolheels1
1 / 365

Newest Corasol Stores

Hoorah! 🎉 We are thrilled to announce the grand opening of our brand-new Corasol stores! If you're on the lookout for an exciting career opportunity in NSW, QLD & SA, this is your moment. 🌟 Today marks a huge milestone for us as we officially open the doors to our very first Corasol store at Westfield Marion Shopping Centre. 🛍️ Over two years in the making, this journey is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and collaboration of our incredible team and partners. 🙌 The initial response has been overwhelmingly positive, and we can't wait to keep the momentum going with more store openings across SA, NSW, and QLD in the coming weeks. 🚀 We're excited for the continued growth of our brand and the promising opportunities ahead! Visit us for all your footwear needs, from women's
heels to men's shoes and kids' shoes. 👠👞👟

#storeopening #brandlaunch #retail #newbeginnings #careeropportunities #CorasolExpansion #FootwearFashion #ShopNow
7th October 2024 7th Oct 24

Tina Taddeo

@corasolheels1
CFO and Company Director at Spendless Shoes Pty Ltd
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise