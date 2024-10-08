It’s just the beginning! Very first Corasol store opened at Westfield Marion. Amazing effort by the entire team - she is a beauty 🧡
It's been quite the adventure getting here, and so exciting to see our customers enjoying the space.
A huge shoutout to the team - you've been absolutely amazing. We appreciate your hard work more than words can say.
We're opening four more stores next week to meet all your footwear needs, from heels and high heels to women's, men's, and kids' shoes, and so much more. It’s all about hitting the ground running and building on the excitement!