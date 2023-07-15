Previous
(Don't sit) under the apple tree by cordulaamann
113 / 365

(Don't sit) under the apple tree

15th July 2023 15th Jul 23

Cordiander

@cordulaamann
30% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
It could be dangerous, looks great though.
July 15th, 2023  
Cordiander
@ludwigsdiana

Thank you :) Do you know the Song?
&quot;Don't sit under the apple tree with anyone else but me.
Anyone else but me, anyone else but me
No! No! No!"
But you're right. We had such a heavy thunderstorm yesterday.
July 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise