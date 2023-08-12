Previous
Next
Attic find... by cordulaamann
141 / 365

Attic find...

12th August 2023 12th Aug 23

Cordiander

@cordulaamann
39% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
I dare not go up into our attic, way too much junk there! At least you found a nice looking and usable chair.
August 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise