Previous
Beautiful late summer days. by cordulaamann
166 / 365

Beautiful late summer days.

I go swimming every day (the lake is colder and I still go).
6th September 2023 6th Sep 23

Cordiander

@cordulaamann
45% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
That sounds wonderful and a lovely shot to match. We are waiting for our swimming weather here :-)
September 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise