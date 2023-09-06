Sign up
166 / 365
Beautiful late summer days.
I go swimming every day (the lake is colder and I still go).
6th September 2023
6th Sep 23
Cordiander
@cordulaamann
Diana
ace
That sounds wonderful and a lovely shot to match. We are waiting for our swimming weather here :-)
September 6th, 2023
