188 / 365
Morning view from my office window.
This autumn means warm days, brisk nights and shorter days. But I can still swim every day :)
28th September 2023
28th Sep 23
Cordiander
@cordulaamann
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture over the rooftops, a wonderful sight and lovely tones.
September 28th, 2023
