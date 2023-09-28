Previous
Morning view from my office window. by cordulaamann
188 / 365

Morning view from my office window.

This autumn means warm days, brisk nights and shorter days. But I can still swim every day :)
28th September 2023 28th Sep 23

Diana ace
Beautiful capture over the rooftops, a wonderful sight and lovely tones.
September 28th, 2023  
