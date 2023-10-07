Previous
The bee fell into my tea. by cordulaamann
The bee fell into my tea.

She regained her strength with honey.
7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

Cordiander

@cordulaamann
Renee Salamon ace
Amazing she survived the tea
October 7th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
Weird looking bee
October 7th, 2023  
