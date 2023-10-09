Previous
Short break on election Sunday in Bavaria. by cordulaamann
Short break on election Sunday in Bavaria.

As a city employee, I had to help (until two o'clock at night). The far-right AfD made further gains in the two states :( That scares me!
9th October 2023 9th Oct 23

Cordiander

@cordulaamann
