Previous
247 / 365
It's really cold.
Good for the sculpture!
4th December 2023
4th Dec 23
2
1
Cordiander
@cordulaamann
View this month »
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous find and shot, I love the shapes and that ice looks pretty thick!
December 5th, 2023
Bill Ososki
ace
Beautiful ice sculpture, nice catch
December 5th, 2023
