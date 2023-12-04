Previous
It's really cold. by cordulaamann
It's really cold.

Good for the sculpture!
Diana ace
Such a fabulous find and shot, I love the shapes and that ice looks pretty thick!
December 5th, 2023  
Bill Ososki ace
Beautiful ice sculpture, nice catch
December 5th, 2023  
