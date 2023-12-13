Previous
Latecomers (December 13th) by cordulaamann
256 / 365

Latecomers (December 13th)

One reason to love winter. Lamb's lettuce :)
13th December 2023 13th Dec 23

Cordiander

@cordulaamann
73% complete

John Falconer ace
Lovely shot (but I’ll confess I had to Google “lamb’s lettuce”!)
December 26th, 2023  
