The eleventh rough night. by cordulaamann
286 / 365

The eleventh rough night.

The rough nights are a tradition behind the twelve days after Christmas Eve. They start on the 25th of December and last until the sunset of the 6th of January.

If you consciously commit this rough nights time you will be able to receive information for the coming year. You receive it through rituals, meditations, burn incense and dreams.

I'm using the time to wrap up the old year and plan the new year.
