Previous
298 / 365
After a long day at work.
17th January 2024
17th Jan 24
2
0
291
292
293
294
295
296
297
298
Album
365
Camera
SM-A226B
Taken
17th January 2024 7:12pm
Diana
ace
Seems like the perfect way to relax! You sure have a great album collection there ;-)
January 20th, 2024
Cordiander
Yes, indeed :). The record collection belongs to my husband.
January 20th, 2024
