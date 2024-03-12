Previous
A men's choir sings at the seniors' meeting. by cordulaamann
320 / 365

A men's choir sings at the seniors' meeting.

Together they are over 1.000 years old. The voices were still very good. (Fill in pictures, from days when there was little time).
12th March 2024

Cordiander

@cordulaamann
