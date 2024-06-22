Previous
No one there yet. by cordulaamann
No one there yet.

June is changeable and the water is still cold. I only swam for 5 minutes.
Cordiander

@cordulaamann
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
June 22nd, 2024  
