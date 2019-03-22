Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 424
Redtail Hawk
22nd March 2019
22nd Mar 19
Debbie Christoff
ace
@corgimom
I have loved taking pictures since I was a child, but became more interested in it when my son began to compete with his dog...
792
photos
20
followers
49
following
116% complete
View this month »
417
418
419
420
421
422
423
424
Tags
sky
,
birds
,
wildlife
,
hawk
diane day
ace
great capture
January 6th, 2020
