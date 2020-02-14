Previous
Best Buddies by corgimom
Photo 446

Best Buddies

Quill (corgi) is not quite 10 months old. Abigail (Aussie) is about 1.5 years old. The two are almost inseparable when they are together.
14th February 2020 14th Feb 20

Debbie Christoff

@corgimom
I have loved taking pictures since I was a child, but became more interested in it when my son began to compete with his dog...
Photo Details

