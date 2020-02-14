Sign up
Photo 446
Best Buddies
Quill (corgi) is not quite 10 months old. Abigail (Aussie) is about 1.5 years old. The two are almost inseparable when they are together.
14th February 2020
14th Feb 20
Debbie Christoff
ace
@corgimom
I have loved taking pictures since I was a child, but became more interested in it when my son began to compete with his dog...
Views
0
0
365
365
Camera
SAMSUNG-SM-G930A
Taken
14th February 2020 4:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
animals
,
pets
,
friends
,
fun
,
dogs
