Photo 447
Me and you
My friend asked me if I could take some photos of her and her dog. This was taken while we were deciding where to start.
21st February 2020
21st Feb 20
0
1
Debbie Christoff
ace
@corgimom
I have loved taking pictures since I was a child, but became more interested in it when my son began to compete with his dog...
829
photos
24
followers
53
following
122% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
21st February 2020 4:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
family
,
friends
,
dogs
,
portraits
