Siri's Portrait by corgimom
Photo 457

Siri's Portrait

I know it isn't really a photo, well it is a photo of a drawing....but this is how I spent my day today. I haven't really drawn anything seriously in many years. It felt good to get my creative juices flowing again.
29th May 2020 29th May 20

Debbie Christoff

@corgimom
I have loved taking pictures since I was a child, but became more interested in it when my son began to compete with his dog...
