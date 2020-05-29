Sign up
Photo 457
Siri's Portrait
I know it isn't really a photo, well it is a photo of a drawing....but this is how I spent my day today. I haven't really drawn anything seriously in many years. It felt good to get my creative juices flowing again.
29th May 2020
29th May 20
Debbie Christoff
ace
@corgimom
I have loved taking pictures since I was a child, but became more interested in it when my son began to compete with his dog...
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
dog
,
art
,
craft
,
drawing
