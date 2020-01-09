Sign up
It's my 8 month old Birthday!
Quill playing with his favorite toy on his big day. Eight months old, turning into such a sweet little man.
9th January 2020
9th Jan 20
Debbie Christoff
ace
@corgimom
I have loved taking pictures since I was a child, but became more interested in it when my son began to compete with his dog...
Tags
pets
dogs
corgis
