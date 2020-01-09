Previous
It's my 8 month old Birthday! by corgimom
222 / 365

It's my 8 month old Birthday!

Quill playing with his favorite toy on his big day. Eight months old, turning into such a sweet little man.
9th January 2020 9th Jan 20

Debbie Christoff

@corgimom
I have loved taking pictures since I was a child, but became more interested in it when my son began to compete with his dog...
