27 / 365
Camouflage
This Curve-billed Thrasher is almost invisible in the brown rocks.
17th December 2020
17th Dec 20
3
0
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
French born and raised, I live in Arizona with my husband and my daughter. Two spoiled German Shepherd dogs lead the household. We are all...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments: 3
3
Album
2020
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
17th December 2020 4:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
arizona
Lin
ace
Yes, it took me a moment to find him! Well spotted!
December 18th, 2020
Sharon Lee
ace
nice capture
December 18th, 2020
Pat Thacker
Good spot, he really blends in with the rocks.
December 18th, 2020
