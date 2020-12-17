Previous
Camouflage by corinnec
Camouflage

This Curve-billed Thrasher is almost invisible in the brown rocks.
17th December 2020 17th Dec 20

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
French born and raised, I live in Arizona with my husband and my daughter. Two spoiled German Shepherd dogs lead the household. We are all...
Lin ace
Yes, it took me a moment to find him! Well spotted!
December 18th, 2020  
Sharon Lee ace
nice capture
December 18th, 2020  
Pat Thacker
Good spot, he really blends in with the rocks.
December 18th, 2020  
