41 / 365
Stinger!
Our garden bees are smaller and seems more aggressive than the bees we had in our Arizona garden. However they are universally fascinating.
14th September 2021
14th Sep 21
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
We moved to New England where we renovate an old folk Victorian house built in 1890 (March 2021). French born and raised, I live in...
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
122
40
123
124
125
126
41
127
Views
4
Album
2020
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
14th September 2021 11:13am
Tags
bee
,
vermont
