71 / 365
The Cat In The...Sink!
Cassoulet loves to sleep in the bathroom sinks. They are just the right size.
26th June 2022
26th Jun 22
1
0
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Animals
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
26th June 2022 2:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
sink
,
bathroom
,
vermont
,
maine coon
Corinne
ace
Tres drôle : il attend son bain !
J’ai trouvé notre Zébulon dans des endroits improbables mais jamais dans notre évier …
June 27th, 2022
J’ai trouvé notre Zébulon dans des endroits improbables mais jamais dans notre évier …