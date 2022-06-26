Previous
The Cat In The...Sink! by corinnec
The Cat In The...Sink!

Cassoulet loves to sleep in the bathroom sinks. They are just the right size.
26th June 2022 26th Jun 22

Corinne C

@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
Corinne ace
Tres drôle : il attend son bain !
J’ai trouvé notre Zébulon dans des endroits improbables mais jamais dans notre évier …
June 27th, 2022  
