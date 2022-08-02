Previous
Happiness by corinnec
75 / 365

Happiness

Cassoulet is happy, his grumpy face is genetic :-)
2nd August 2022 2nd Aug 22

Corinne C

@corinnec
Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Oh my gosh! He looks like Jabba the Hut from Star Wars here!
August 8th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
@ljmanning Lol!
August 8th, 2022  
