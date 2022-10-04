Previous
A Beaver's Work Day by corinnec
A Beaver's Work Day

This tree will have to be removed before it falls on somebody. Beavers are incredible lumberjacks!
4th October 2022 4th Oct 22

Corinne C

@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
Lesley ace
Ooh fabulous. Such wonderful creatures
October 4th, 2022  
Mags ace
Wonderful capture!
October 5th, 2022  
Babs ace
Wow Mr Beaver has been busy.
October 5th, 2022  
