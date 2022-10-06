Sign up
82 / 365
I Cannot Resist
photographying the bees
6th October 2022
6th Oct 22
3
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Animals
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
6th October 2022 4:37pm
Tags
flower
,
bee
,
fall
,
vermont
Kathy
ace
With good reason. They are really gettng all the goody out of the remaining flowers.
October 7th, 2022
Christine Sztukowski
Wow great capture
October 7th, 2022
Mags
ace
Outstanding capture with details.
October 7th, 2022
