Immaculate by corinnec
83 / 365

Immaculate

Another seagull around the CN Tower in Toronto.
10th October 2022 10th Oct 22

Corinne C

@corinnec
Carole Sandford ace
Wonderful in-flight capture!
October 13th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
October 13th, 2022  
Mags ace
Outstanding capture!!!
October 13th, 2022  
Christine Sztukowski
Wow Awesome capture fav
October 13th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
this is a stunning capture Corinne, the light under the wings is just superb. One of your best ever photos
October 13th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
@carole_sandford Thanks Carole
October 13th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
@marlboromaam Thank you very much Mags
October 13th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
@365projectorgchristine Thanks so much Christine
October 13th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
@phil_howcroft Thank you so much Phil. Coming from you, a talented photographer, I am very flattered.
October 13th, 2022  
