90 / 365
What Do You Think About Florida For Next Winter?
Mr and Mrs chatting this morning.
16th March 2023
16th Mar 23
3
1
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project on October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I always liked photography but I started this hobby only in...
689
photos
117
followers
193
following
83
84
85
86
87
88
89
90
7
3
1
Animals
Canon EOS R6
15th March 2023 10:36am
Public
snow
,
winter
,
bird
,
vermont
,
crow
Mags
ace
LOL! Snowbirds! Nice catch. =)
March 15th, 2023
Paul J
ace
My wife and I have had the same conversation
March 15th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
I think they might like it Corinne :)
March 15th, 2023
