Previous
123 / 365
Him/Her again
I love these little creatures. They steal the birds' seeds in addition to eating their own food. They offer such a spectacle!
8th January 2024
8th Jan 24
2
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
View this month »
123
Tags
snow
squirrel
winter
outdoor
vermont
Phil Howcroft
ace
such a beauty Corinne , lovely detail and catchlight
January 8th, 2024
George
ace
Great capture.
January 8th, 2024
