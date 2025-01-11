Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
143 / 365
Taos and the snow
Taos guarding his yard. He's a sweet and loving dog but nobody can approach the house without him protesting loudly. When he finally meets the people he is only kisses.
11th January 2025
11th Jan 25
4
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1348
photos
181
followers
250
following
39% complete
View this month »
136
137
138
139
140
141
142
143
Latest from all albums
1068
1069
1070
1071
1072
1073
143
1074
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
4
Fav's
6
Album
Animals
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
11th January 2025 2:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
winter
,
vermont
,
taos
Phil Howcroft
ace
Taos, I will take a kiss from you !!!
Beautiful photo Corinne
January 11th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Adorable
January 11th, 2025
Tim L
ace
Such an imposing character !
January 11th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
He looks proud to be your guard dog.
January 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Beautiful photo Corinne