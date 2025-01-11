Previous
Taos and the snow by corinnec
143 / 365

Taos and the snow

Taos guarding his yard. He's a sweet and loving dog but nobody can approach the house without him protesting loudly. When he finally meets the people he is only kisses.
11th January 2025 11th Jan 25

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
39% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Phil Howcroft ace
Taos, I will take a kiss from you !!!

Beautiful photo Corinne
January 11th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Adorable
January 11th, 2025  
Tim L ace
Such an imposing character !
January 11th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
He looks proud to be your guard dog.
January 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact