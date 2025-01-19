Previous
The Count by corinnec
The Count

Cassoulet loves to relax on the beds, on all the beds in the house...
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

Corinne C

Joan Robillard ace
Fab
January 20th, 2025  
Mags ace
Super capture! He's looking very coy. =)
January 20th, 2025  
Paul J ace
In “his” house of course. We know how things work with cats. Nice photo of this handsome guy.
January 20th, 2025  
Tina ace
I love his name! For beans :-)
January 20th, 2025  
