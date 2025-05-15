Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
147 / 365
Cassoulet relaxing
I put our furry rug on our chest while I was cleaning the floor. Cassoulet literally jumped on the opportunity to lay down and relax on the rug.
15th May 2025
15th May 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1391
photos
179
followers
249
following
40% complete
View this month »
140
141
142
143
144
145
146
147
Latest from all albums
43
44
45
46
47
146
147
48
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Animals
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
15th May 2025 6:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
vermont
,
cassoulet
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awww
May 15th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close