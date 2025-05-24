Sign up
148 / 365
Mama and Her Babies
Just silhouettes. I love how protectrices mother cows are. They guide their babies away when the dogs are out. I hope they'll get use to them.
24th May 2025
24th May 25
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
10
1
1
Animals
Canon EOS R6
24th May 2025 6:34am
cows
,
vermont
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely composition
May 28th, 2025
