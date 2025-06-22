Sign up
150 / 365
Ballerina
To me this is a ballerina bird dancing to the music of the breeze :-)
22nd June 2025
22nd Jun 25
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Tags
bird
,
summer
,
vermont
Martyn Drage
ace
I see it
June 23rd, 2025
