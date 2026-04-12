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Lunch Time
No comment needed. One for my animal folder.
12th April 2026
12th Apr 26
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Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
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Photo Details
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7
Album
Animals
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
12th April 2026 1:58pm
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