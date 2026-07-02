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Wild Turkey Family by corinnec
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Wild Turkey Family

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On our way to our weekly Starbucks fix, we passed a Turkey family, two mamas and 10 chicks!
2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
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*lynn ace
awww, little things in the road
July 3rd, 2026  
Jerzy ace
Lovely and cute :-)
July 3rd, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely family
July 3rd, 2026  
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