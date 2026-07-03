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Beaver at Beaver Pond by corinnec
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Beaver at Beaver Pond

Well he was swimming fast and only the top of his head was out of the water.
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
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Mags ace
So important to our waterways. Beautiful capture.
July 4th, 2026  
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