Previous
18 / 365
Count Cassoulet
Not very happy that I pointed my phone at him :-)
One year ago:
Fearless Apache Chief
Two years ago:
Snow
Three years ago:
Winter Sumac
19th January 2025
19th Jan 25
4
4
Corinne C
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1356
photos
183
followers
252
following
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
12
13
14
15
16
17
144
18
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
19th January 2025 3:56pm
winter
cat
vermont
cassoulet
Mags
The cat with loads of personality! Handsome portrait!
January 20th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
Handsome Count - look at those eyes ! fav
January 20th, 2025
KV
Beautiful cat… what an intense glare!
January 20th, 2025
Shutterbug
Nice portrait.
January 20th, 2025
