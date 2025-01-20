Sign up
19 / 365
Holiday Lights
Rutland still has its Holiday lights illuminating the streets in the evening.
One year ago: No photo
Two years ago:
Eclectic
Three years ago:
Grains de Poivre
Four years ago: No photo
20th January 2025
20th Jan 25
6
0
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1357
photos
183
followers
252
following
14
6
2025
Canon EOS R6
31st December 2024 5:16pm
Tags
street
,
winter
,
lights
,
vermont
Phil Howcroft
ace
it's a lovely photo , but the lights should be down by now ...or maybe not , they brighten our world on dark nights
January 20th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
I’m always a bit sad when the lights come down. Nice that you can still enjoy them.
January 21st, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Pretty- Stroudsburg does too- but I think they take them down at the end of the month.
January 21st, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely to see to brighten the dark January month !
January 21st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
January 21st, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Oh my what a lovely lit up walkway!
January 21st, 2025
