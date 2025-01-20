Previous
Holiday Lights by corinnec
19 / 365

Holiday Lights

Rutland still has its Holiday lights illuminating the streets in the evening.

One year ago: No photo
Two years ago: Eclectic
Three years ago: Grains de Poivre
Four years ago: No photo

20th January 2025 20th Jan 25

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
5% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Phil Howcroft ace
it's a lovely photo , but the lights should be down by now ...or maybe not , they brighten our world on dark nights
January 20th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
I’m always a bit sad when the lights come down. Nice that you can still enjoy them.
January 21st, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Pretty- Stroudsburg does too- but I think they take them down at the end of the month.
January 21st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely to see to brighten the dark January month !
January 21st, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
January 21st, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Oh my what a lovely lit up walkway!
January 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact