20 / 365
Snow Beach
Taos is loving the snow and the cold weather.
One year ago: No photo
Two years ago:
Count Cassoulet
Three years ago:
First Square
Four years ago:
Posing
25th January 2025
25th Jan 25
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
2025
iPhone 13 Pro Max
25th January 2025 9:52am
dog
winter
vermont
taos
Islandgirl
ace
Cute capture!
January 25th, 2025
Mags
ace
Handsome lad!
January 25th, 2025
