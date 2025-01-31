Sign up
Previous
21 / 365
Taking the dog for a late evening walk
It's snowing hard but Shoney and Taos love it. We enjoyed the winter scenery, it was worth meeting the cold wet weather.
Apologies for not commenting and posting. The three coming months are going to be busy :-)
One year ago:
Snowy Valley
Two years ago:
Not So Long Ago
Three years ago:
Breakfast Room
Four years ago:
Home
31st January 2025
31st Jan 25
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
vermont
