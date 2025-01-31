Previous
Taking the dog for a late evening walk by corinnec
21 / 365

Taking the dog for a late evening walk

It's snowing hard but Shoney and Taos love it. We enjoyed the winter scenery, it was worth meeting the cold wet weather.

Apologies for not commenting and posting. The three coming months are going to be busy :-)

31st January 2025 31st Jan 25

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
