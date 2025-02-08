Previous
Bloom by corinnec
23 / 365

Bloom

Two snow storms in a row this week. It's bitterly cold and all roads are icy. Only our German Shepherd dogs are thrilled in the knee high snow :-)
8th February 2025 8th Feb 25

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
Shutterbug ace
I LOVE the color and contrast. It is so vibrant and cheerful.
February 8th, 2025  
Tina ace
Beautiful! That red is just gorgeous.
February 8th, 2025  
Beverley ace
I love this photo! I’m on your dog’s side… I adore snow!
February 8th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
What a beautiful rich colour.
February 8th, 2025  
