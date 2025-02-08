Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
23 / 365
Bloom
Two snow storms in a row this week. It's bitterly cold and all roads are icy. Only our German Shepherd dogs are thrilled in the knee high snow :-)
8th February 2025
8th Feb 25
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1362
photos
185
followers
252
following
6% complete
View this month »
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
Latest from all albums
17
144
18
19
20
21
22
23
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
8th February 2025 8:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
winter
,
bloom
,
vermont
Shutterbug
ace
I LOVE the color and contrast. It is so vibrant and cheerful.
February 8th, 2025
Tina
ace
Beautiful! That red is just gorgeous.
February 8th, 2025
Beverley
ace
I love this photo! I’m on your dog’s side… I adore snow!
February 8th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
What a beautiful rich colour.
February 8th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close