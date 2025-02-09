Sign up
Previous
24 / 365
Fetch
Taos is never tired of playing fetch, every morning without fail my husband takes the dogs for an hour long game of fetch and for obedience training.
One year ago:
The Old Power Plant
Two years ago:
Lost
Three years ago:
52Frames - DOF #3
Four years ago: No photo
9th February 2025
9th Feb 25
7
7
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1363
photos
185
followers
252
following
Views
23
Comments
7
Fav's
7
Album
2025
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
winter
,
vermont
,
taos
,
cactp
Susan Wakely
ace
Such fun and great action.
February 9th, 2025
Chrissie
ace
Stunning
February 9th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Come on Taos- sich a wonderful fun and action shot ! fav
February 9th, 2025
KWind
ace
Fabulous action shot! Love the tongue!
February 9th, 2025
Dave
ace
Great timing. Beautiful action.
February 9th, 2025
Beverley
ace
He’s so gorgeous… fabulous photo
February 9th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
simply stunning Corinne , Taos is always beautiful
February 9th, 2025
