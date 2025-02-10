Previous
In Line by corinnec
25 / 365

In Line

Morning routine for the pups and my husband. Everything starts with a game of fetch followed by some obedience training and finishes with a tug-a-war competition.
10th February 2025 10th Feb 25

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Nigel Rogers ace
They look like big pups! Fun in the snow though.
February 10th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
@nigelrogers only the bigger dog is still a puppy. Taos is 10 month old 😊
February 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact