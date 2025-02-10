Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
25 / 365
In Line
Morning routine for the pups and my husband. Everything starts with a game of fetch followed by some obedience training and finishes with a tug-a-war competition.
10th February 2025
10th Feb 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1364
photos
185
followers
252
following
6% complete
View this month »
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
9th February 2025 9:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
pets
,
winter
,
morning
,
vermont
Nigel Rogers
ace
They look like big pups! Fun in the snow though.
February 10th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
@nigelrogers
only the bigger dog is still a puppy. Taos is 10 month old 😊
February 10th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close